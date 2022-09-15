TENNESSEE (WATE) — Tennessee saw a slight increase in unemployment rates for August while continuing to follow the trend of staying below the national unemployment rates.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced on Thursday that the state’s streak of three steady months of near record low unemployment was broken as the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased in August by 0.1 percent.

July’s seasonally adjusted employment rate was 3.3 percent and increased to 3.4 percent in August, according to the Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

While the percentage increased, it is still close to the all-time low rate of 3.2 percent in Tennessee. The Tennessee Economic Analysis placed the United States’ seasonally adjusted rate for August at 3.7 percent.

While Tennessee’s unemployment faces a slight increase, it is still over half a percent lower for the state than a year ago. In 2021, August’s unemployment rate in Tennessee was 4 percent, while the national rate was 5.2 percent, according to the analysis.

The analysis report added that nonfarm employment increased by 114,500 jobs over the year, with a 3,100 increase from July to August. Employment involving financial activities, manufacturing, and education and health services grew from July to August.

The largest increases were in leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities, and education and health services.

To view the full Tennessee Economic Analysis, click here.