KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A $5 million federal grant has been given to the Tennessee Department of Health to help improve Tennessee’s maternal health outcomes.

“The vast majority of maternal deaths in Tennessee are preventable,” said TDH Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD FACP FAAP. “This grant award will make a significant impact in preventing deaths among women of childbearing age, and in eliminating disparities and inequities in maternal health care services, education and training.”

The Tennessee Department of Health Division of Family Health and Wellness received the Maternal Health Innovation grant from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services. The money will be used to fund several initiatives over the next five years:

Expand membership in the state maternal health task force which will create a maternal health strategic plan for Tennessee

Strengthen capacities for data collection and analysis to implement maternal health clinical quality improvement projects

Create materials to educate patients about the early warning signs of pregnancy emergencies

Collaborate with local community agencies on projects to address maternal health needs

Share and support the lived experiences of women who survived pregnancy complications, and the experiences of relatives for women who didn’t, through public outreach efforts

Build a comprehensive maternal health website

TDH’s Maternal Mortality Review Program found from 2017 to 2020 almost nine in 10 pregnancy-related deaths were preventable, and 24 percent had a good chance of being prevented.

“Congratulations to TDH on receiving the Maternal Health Innovation Grant,” said Brenda Barker, executive director of the Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care. “This will allow Tennessee to continue the transformational work to improve maternal health, pregnancy, and birth, while addressing disparities in maternal and infant health. This grant will especially be important to support Tennessee hospitals and providers as they participate in maternal and infant improvement projects.”

TDH is one of nine agencies to receive the Maternal Health Innovation grant from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.