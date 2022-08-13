MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – An earthquake shook things up in Madison County Saturday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the magnitude 2.7 quake was centered at latitude 34.980°N, longitude 86.619°W or 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) NW of Hazel Green, just northeast of the intersection of Neely Road and Elkwood Section Road in northern Madison County.

The shaking began at 5:16:13 a.m., according to the USGS and the quake occurred at a depth of 13.1 kilometers (8.1 miles).

Public reports to the USGS showed the earthquake was felt as far away as Jackson, Tennessee and Dalton, Georgia, as well as several reports on both sides of the Lincoln/Madison County Line.

A magnitude 2.7 quake falls in what the USGS deems a minor earthquake. These can sometimes be felt by some people, but typically don’t cause any damage.