Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency offering perks as part of its Refer-a-Friend campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Your new hunting or fishing buddy could save both of you some money this coming year.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is beginning a campaign to recruit more hunters and fishers to take to the outdoors. The Refer-a-Friend campaign rewards licensed hunters and anglers who refer anyone to buy their first license in Tennessee.

“We want to say thank you to hunters and anglers that take the time to carry on the tradition of hunting and fishing by taking a friend or being a mentor as well as encouraging more participation in hunting and fishing,” Ed Carter, executive director of TWRA, said.

Licenses go on sale on Feb. 18 for the 2020-2021 license year.

TWRA’s first perk of the year will save you on lodging at Tennessee State Parks. If you refer a friend before Feb. 29, you will receive a special promo code for 15% off cabins or 25% off camping at state parks. A two-night minimum applies on cabin reservations.

The discount is valid for new reservations only and not valid prior to the start of the promotional period. The discount is based on availability and certain other restrictions may apply.

The discount codes are valid for the promotional period of Jan. 1, 2020, through April 30, 2020. Discounts expire on April 30. If a stay carries over past the promotional period, normal rates will apply.