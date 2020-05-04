Tennessee’s confirmed coronavirus cases jumped 36% in one week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has seen a 36% jump in new coronavirus cases in the past week.
Health officials on Sunday reported 516 new coronavirus cases, pushing Tennessee’s total to at least 13,177. A week ago Sunday, the state had at least 9,667 confirmed cases.
Last week the state saw a spike in positive cases from prison inmates and workers at the privately run Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility. Officials announced Friday that all inmates and prison staff statewide will be tested.
A total of 210 people in Tennessee have died from the virus, according to the state Department of Health.
Republican Gov. Bill Lee is allowing salons and barbershops to reopen Wednesday in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties. Restaurants in most counties resumed dine-in service last Monday and retail stores were allowed in-store customers Wednesday. Gyms reopened Friday.
Lee also issued new guidelines Friday allowing places of worship to hold services under certain limitations, asking congregants to practice physical distancing and wear face masks.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be life-threatening.
