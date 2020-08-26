Tennessee’s extra $300 in unemployment benefits to start being processed this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development Commissioner Jeff McCord said the state will be able to start processing new unemployment claims within the next seven days.

The state will provide an additional $300 a week in federal assistance to people who are unemployed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic; however, the unemployment assistance is not longterm.

McCord saying on Tuesday it will only last for three weeks — unless extended.

“I do want to make sure it’s understood that it’s just those three weeks,” McCord said. “Then we’ll wait and see if we do get another allotment.”

Tennessee was approved for federal funding over the weekend. President Donald Trump signed an executive order earlier this month making the money available.

