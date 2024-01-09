KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Revenue is highlighting a license plate featuring the Hummingbird for the people of Tennessee to purchase in celebration of National Bird Day.
The proceeds from selling this specialty plate will benefit the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Since its introduction, the Hummingbird license plate has generated over $122K in revenue for the organization.
Some of Tennessee’s other charity plates include:
Tennessee is known for having a variety of specialty plates available online to support different charities. To find more information and options for charity plates, click here.