KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Revenue is highlighting a license plate featuring the Hummingbird for the people of Tennessee to purchase in celebration of National Bird Day.

The proceeds from selling this specialty plate will benefit the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. Since its introduction, the Hummingbird license plate has generated over $122K in revenue for the organization.

Credit: Tennessee Department of Revenue website

Some of Tennessee’s other charity plates include:

Proceeds Benefit: Childhood literacy through Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Credit: TDOR

Proceeds Benefit: The Department of Health used exclusively for breast screening; prevention, and diagnostic services. Credit: TDOR

Proceeds Benefit: Animal Population Control Endowment Fund Credit: TDOR

Proceeds Benefit: Tennessee Arts Commission Credit: TDOR

Proceeds Benefit: University of Tennessee scholarship fund Credit: TDOR

If you find yourself needing to represent another team other than The Vols, there are options for Florida, and Louisiana teams as well. Credit: TDOR

Tennessee is known for having a variety of specialty plates available online to support different charities. To find more information and options for charity plates, click here.