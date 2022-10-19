NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new study found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.

The study conducted by WalletHub compared more than 180 cities across the country to determine where Americans feel most secure in terms of safety and several other key factors.

Factors of safety were compiled into three categories, which included: home and community safety, natural disaster risk and financial safety. Cities were then assigned a total score based on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest level of safety.

Tennessee cities on the list ranked from safest to the least safe:

Knoxville- 70.90 safety score Nashville- 70.42 safety score Chattanooga- 60.54 safety score Memphis- 58.47 safety score

Of the 182 cities across the nation analyzed, Knoxville ranked as one of the safest cities in Tennessee and also ranked as one of the lowest cities in the state to ever experience a natural disaster risk such as earthquakes, floods or tornadoes.

The study found that Nashville ranked as one of the top cities for residents that experience the most financial safety, while Memphis ranked as the lowest city in the state to experience financial safety.

WalletHub also found that Memphis has a large percentage of households that have not saved for unexpected expenses or emergencies in the past 12 months.

Chattanooga and Memphis were just a mere two points apart ranking as the lowest cities when it comes to home and community safety.

To view the entire study, click here.