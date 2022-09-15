(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).

A three-year trend showed that despite the slight rise in DUI arrests from 2020 to 2021, county agencies charged fewer people for driving under the influence in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic data in 2019. In fact, there was a 4.34% drop in DUI arrests in 2021 (18,758) compared to 2019 (19,573).

Unsurprisingly, more DUI arrests were reported in counties that have higher populations. While crime data from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department was not available, the Metro Nashville Police Department recorded the most DUI arrests out of any agency — 727. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that in 2020, Nashville had a population of 692,587 people. That is just over a single DUI arrest per every 1,000 Nashville residents.

Knox County, on the other hand, is home to about 67.3% of Nashville’s population. The sheriff’s office in Knox County recorded 396 DUI arrests in 2021 — equating to 0.84 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents.

One Tennessee locality — Moore County Sheriff’s Office — reported a single DUI arrest in 2021. According to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020, Moore County is home to 6,396 residents. That equates 0.15 DUI arrests per thousand.

Of WATE’s sister station, WJHL’s seven-county viewing area in Northeast Tennessee, Hawkins County had the highest occurrence of DUI arrests in relation to population. Data showed that there were 1.32 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents in Hawkins County — a higher prevalence than numbers seen in Metro Nashville arrests.

Unicoi County followed closely behind Hawkins County at 1.29 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents — also higher than DUI arrest ratios in Nashville.

The lowest prevalence of DUI arrests in Northeast Tennessee was seen in Carter and Washington counties at 0.23 and 0.24 DUI arrests per 1,000, respectively.

Here are the top 10 counties that reported the most DUI arrests in 2021.

#10 & 9. Anderson and Loudoun counties

Anderson County, located west of Knoxville, and Loudoun County, located south of Farragut, both reported 99 DUI arrests in 2021. Anderson and Loudon counties’ DUI arrests per 1,000 residents were 1.29 and 1.8, respectively.

#8 & 7. Hamilton and Robertson counties

Hamilton County, located in the Chattanooga area, and Robertson County, located north of Nashville near the Tennessee-Kentucky state border, both reported 115 DUI arrests in 2021. Using population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, it was determined that Robertson had a DUI rate of 1.62, meaning that there are roughly 1.62 DUI arrests for every 1,000 residents. Hamilton County saw 0.31 DUI arrests per 1,000.

#6. Bradley County

Bradley County is in the southeastern portion of Tennessee near Cleveland. The county recorded 122 DUI arrests in 2021. This equates to 1.14 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents in the county.

#5. Blount County

Blount County, located below Knox County, reported 132 DUI arrests in 2021. This equates to roughly one DUI arrest per 1,000 residents.

#4. Sevier County

Sevier County in East Tennessee reported 188 DUI arrests in 2021 — 1.91 DUI arrests per 1,000 people in the county.

#3. Sumner County

Sumner County in Middle Tennessee reported 293 DUI arrests in 2021. This equates to 1.56 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents.

#2. Rutherford County

There were 347 DUI arrests reported out of this Middle Tennessee county. That equates to 1.07 DUI arrests per 1,000.

#1. Knox County

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported 396 DUI arrests in 2021 — more than any other agency in Tennessee, according to available data in the TBI report.

Counties within WATE’s viewing area are highlighted in the list below, which reveals the number of DUI arrests reported by county agencies in 2021.

Anderson County — 99 adult arrests

Bedford County — 26 adult arrests

Benton County — 11 adult arrests

Bledsoe County — 5 adult arrests

Blount County — 131 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Bradley County — 122 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests

Campbell County — 56 adult arrests

Cannon County — 8 adult arrests

Carrol County — 4 adult arrests

Carter County — 13 adult arrests (56,452 population) (0.23 DUI arrests per thousand)

Cheatham County — 79 adult arrests

Chester County — 1 adult arrest

Claiborne County — 17 adult arrests

Clay County —15 adult arrests

Cocke County — 74 adult arrests

Coffee County — 57 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests

Crockett County — 5 adult arrests

Cumberland County — 89 adult arrests

Davidson County — Data not available

Metro Nashville Police Department — 727 adult arrests

Decatur County — 5 adult arrests

DeKalb County — 22 adult arrests

Dickson County — 59 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Dyer County — 5 adult arrests

Fayette County — 6 adult arrests

Fentress County — 14 adult arrests

Franklin County — 30 adult arrests

Gibson County — 29 adult arrests

Giles County — 23 adult arrests

Grainger County — 12 adult arrests

Greene County — 60 adult arrests (69,077 population) (0.86 DUI arrests per thousand)

Grundy County — 41 adult arrests

Hamblen County — 36 adult arrests

Hamilton County — 115 adult arrests

Hancock County — 9 adult arrests

Hardeman County — 17 adult arrests

Hardin County — 53 adult arrests

Hawkins County — 75 adult arrests (56,735 population) (1.32 DUI arrests per thousand)

Haywood County — 6 adult arrests

Henderson County — 6 adult arrests

Henry County — 11 adult arrests

Hickman County — 11 adult arrests

Houston County — 7 adult arrests

Humphreys County —17 adult arrests

Jackson County — 8 adult arrests

Jefferson County — 88 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Johnson County — 17 adult arrests (17,755 population) (0.95 DUI arrests per thousand)

Knox County — 396 adult arrests

Lake County — 0 arrests

Lauderdale County — 19 adult arrests

Lawrence County — 1 adult arrest

Lewis County — 0 arrests

Lincoln County — 17 adult arrests

Loudon County — 99 adult arrests

Macon County — 31 adult arrests

Madison County — 61 adult arrests

Marion County — 35 adult arrests

Marshall County — 2 adult arrests

Maury County — 33 adult arrests

McMinn County — 16 adult arrests

McNairy County — 8 adult arrests

Meigs County — 9 adult arrests

Metro Hartsville/Trousdale County — 49 adult arrests

Monroe County — 30 adult arrests

Montgomery County — 103 adult arrests

Moore County — 1 adult arrest

Morgan County — 36 adult arrests

Obion County — 11 adult arrests

Overton County — 13 adult arrests

Perry County — 26 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Pickett County — 13 adult arrests

Polk County — 18 adult arrests

Putnam County — 20 adult arrests

Rhea County — 37 adult arrests

Roane County — 30 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Robertson County — 115 adult arrests

Rutherford County —347 adult arrests (324,139)

Scott County — 13 adult arrests

Sequatchie County — 21 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest

Sevier County — 188 adult arrests (98,007)

Shelby County — 90 adult arrests

Smith County — 30 adult arrests

Stewart County — 58 adult arrests

Sullivan County — 82 adult arrests (157,707 population) (0.52 DUI arrests per thousand)

Sumner County — 292 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest (187,680)

Tipton County — 24 adult arrests

Unicoi County — 23 adult arrests (17,821 population) (1.29 DUI arrests per thousand)

Union County — 42 adult arrests

Van Buren County — 2 adult arrests

Warren County — 41 adult arrests

Washington County — 31 adult arrests (128,874 population) (0.24 DUI arrests per thousand)

Wayne County — 3 adult arrests

Weakley County — 9 adult arrests

White County — 38 adult arrests

Williamson County — 92 adult arrests

Wilson County — 53 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest