KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — All 95 Tennessee counties are joining in the seventh-annual Tennessee Tree Day on March 19. The day is the largest community tree-planting project of its kind according to the Tennessee Environmental Council.

Last year 62,860 trees were planted and this year’s goal is to plant 75,000 trees. The deadline to order bare-root tree seedlings is Sunday, Feb. 27, for those who want to join in. Orders can be made online and a donation starting at $1.99 each is requested to receive a seedling.

Available trees include bald cypress, red mulberry, and shellbark hickory. The seedlings range in size from 1- to 4-feet depending on the species. There are pickup locations across the state. In Knox County, seedlings can be pickup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at UT Botanical Gardens. To find other pick-up locations visit www.tectn.org/tennesseetreeday.

Since 2007, Tennessee Environmental Council has brought together 60,000 Tennessee residents in planting 741,960 native trees in Tennessee and surrounding states for Tennessee Tree Day. In 2021, trees were planted in 128 counties across 10 states including Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

The Tennessee Environmental Council says the planted trees will improve the environment by reducing air pollution and enhancing the state’s tree canopy. The trees will replace those lost to development, help to repair degraded streams and improve water quality, and increase habitat for wildlife and pollinators, according to the TEC.