NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are just under two months away from when state lawmakers are supposed to meet for a special session on public safety.

Thousands of people have sent their opinions to the governor and they appear to match the polls. The majority of responses News 2 has read support stricter gun laws.

Tuesday, June 27, marks three months since three children and three adults tragically lost their lives in a shooting at The Covenant School.

“So many people have been touched, saddened,” Abby Regan said.

Regan is one of thousands who wrote to Gov. Bill Lee. What stands out is that she knows one of the victims personally.

“I would like to see extreme risk protection orders, stronger gun storage laws, and expanded background checks discussed,” Regan said.

While the majority of the public comments are in favor of stricter gun laws, some Tennesseans are against the special session all together, writing phrases such as, “NO RED FLAG LAWS, WHAT IS NEEDED IS MENTAL HEALTH CARE FOR ALL CONSUMERS,” and, “NO SPECIAL SESSION! NO NEW LAWS!”

In contrast, those in favor wrote, “We need safer gun laws NOW, there is nothing more to say.”

“We knew he was opening this public forum to see what the people wanted, not just the state legislatures,” Natalie Schilling said.

Schilling and Chandler Quaile with the Protect Kids Not Guns Coalition have been protesting for gun reform. They’ve marched into Speaker Cameron Sexton’s (R-Crossville) office and even met with Lee in person.

“He was one that encouraged us and said, ‘If you want to see change happen then fill out the public comment, because the more people that we can have speak about this, the better mandate we can set,’” Quaile said.

The special session is set to begin on Aug. 21. However the governor has not officially called it.