WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The driver of a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) salt truck was injured in Washington County when it overturned Tuesday.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), the truck was heading north on Bailey Bridge Road around 8:30 a.m.

The truck was moving downhill and attempting a curve when the driver lost control.

The highway patrol noted the “roadway was ice covered” and weather conditions played a role in the crash.

The TDOT salt truck ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree, THP reports. The vehicle overturned and came to a rest.

The driver was listed as injured in the report. The extent of the injuries was not reported by THP.