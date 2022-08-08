KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Highway Patrol is asking the state residents to vote for their cruiser in this year’s American Association of State Troopers, “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.”

The Best-Looking Cruiser competition will run through Aug. 25, 2022 at 5 p.m. EST. THP is competing with other states in hopes of winning the top state to be on the cover of the AAST calendar.

The top 12 states will also be on the calendar for each month of the year, including the top state which will be on the cover.

THP said they’ve submitted a photo with one of their troopers, a 2021 Ford Explorer along with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle for the competition. The photo was taken with a backdrop of Dickson County.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “This contest is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

To cast a vote, click here. Scroll through the photos, and at the bottom of the page, select Tennessee.

Check the status of the progress on AAST’s Facebook page daily. Vote once per device. The 2023 calendar will be available for purchase at www.statetroopers.org later this year. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.