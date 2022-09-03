KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is thanking its supporters after placing second in the “America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.”

For weeks, THP rallied hard to gather votes, and at one point, they were even in the lead according to a picture shared by the Kentucky State Police. Unfortunately, the competition came down to the wire, leaving Tennessee in second place according to a post from THP. Second place is still the highest ranking that THP has received in the contest.

(Tennessee Highway Patrol)

In the end, THP fell behind KSP, who gathered 65,169 of the 509,153 votes. THP gathered 55,737 votes.

(Kentucky State Police)

The top 13 cruisers from the contest will be featured in a 2023 calendar through the American Association of State Troopers and sponsored by FIRSTNET Built by AT&T, Tremco Anti-Theft Devices and Police Products, Federal Signal Corporation, SIG SAUER, and AXON. The calendars will go on sale in October for $10 through www.statetroopers.org according to THP.

The American Association of State Troopers shared that the calendar will feature:

Cover and January of 2023 – Kentucky State Police with 65,169 votes

February – Tennessee Highway Patrol with 55,737 votes

March – California Highway Patrol with 50,534 votes

April – Georgia State Patrol with 38,972 votes

May – Florida Highway Patrol with 27,543 votes

June – Idaho State Police with 22,047 votes

July – Alabama State Police with 24,158 votes

August – Nebraska State Police with 20,478 votes

September – Kansas Highway Patrol with 17,454 votes

October – Colorado State Patrol with 16,763 votes

November – Utah Highway Patrol with 16,611 votes

December – Michigan State Police with 16,416 votes

January 2024 – Ohio State Highway Patrol with 15,316 votes