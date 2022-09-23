COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interstate 24 was closed in Coffee County after a shooting involving a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper Thursday evening.

The incident happened in the westbound lanes near exit 117 around 11:00 p.m., according to online records from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported troopers initially stopped a vehicle and at some point, the vehicle drove away. The driver fired shots from his vehicle, striking a THP patrol car, according to the TBI.

According to a release, spike strips were then deployed to stop the suspect’s vehicle, which is when the driver got out and fired a weapon, striking a THP trooper.

The TBI said troopers returned fire and shot the suspect. The trooper was taken to a Nashville hospital and the suspect was transported to a Chattanooga hospital. Both are receiving treatment for their injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.