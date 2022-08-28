KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser will be featured on the America Association of State Troopers calendar for the month of February.

THP participated in the Best-Looking Cruiser competition against other states to try to get on the cover of the AAST calendar. THP received over 50,000 votes and was announced for February 2023 in the calendar.

(Courtesy of the Tennessee Highway Patrol)

THP submitted a 2021 Ford Explorer along with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle for the competition. The photo was taken with a backdrop of Dickson County.

The top 12 states were picked calendar for each month of the year, including the top state for the cover.

Kentucky State Police’s cruiser was picked to be the cover of the calendar.

THP thanked the community for voting for their cruiser. The AAST calendar will be prepared for next year.

Here are the top 13 votes, according to THP:

Cover and Month of January 2023 – Kentucky State Police 65,169

February – Tennessee Highway Patrol 55,737

March – California Highway Patrol 50,534

April – Georgia State Patrol 38,972

May – Florida Highway Patrol 27,543

June – Idaho State Police 22,047

July – Alabama State Troopers 21,158

August – Nebraska State Patrol 20,478

September – Kansas Highway Patrol 17,454

October – Colorado State Patrol 16,763

November – Utah Highway Patrol 16,611

December – Michigan State Police 16,416

January 2024 – Ohio State Highway Patrol 15,316