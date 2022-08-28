KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol cruiser will be featured on the America Association of State Troopers calendar for the month of February.
THP participated in the Best-Looking Cruiser competition against other states to try to get on the cover of the AAST calendar. THP received over 50,000 votes and was announced for February 2023 in the calendar.
THP submitted a 2021 Ford Explorer along with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle for the competition. The photo was taken with a backdrop of Dickson County.
The top 12 states were picked calendar for each month of the year, including the top state for the cover.
Kentucky State Police’s cruiser was picked to be the cover of the calendar.
THP thanked the community for voting for their cruiser. The AAST calendar will be prepared for next year.
Here are the top 13 votes, according to THP:
- Cover and Month of January 2023 – Kentucky State Police 65,169
- February – Tennessee Highway Patrol 55,737
- March – California Highway Patrol 50,534
- April – Georgia State Patrol 38,972
- May – Florida Highway Patrol 27,543
- June – Idaho State Police 22,047
- July – Alabama State Troopers 21,158
- August – Nebraska State Patrol 20,478
- September – Kansas Highway Patrol 17,454
- October – Colorado State Patrol 16,763
- November – Utah Highway Patrol 16,611
- December – Michigan State Police 16,416
- January 2024 – Ohio State Highway Patrol 15,316