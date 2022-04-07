KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation has released its plan for improving transportation throughout Tennessee.

TDOT’s annual three-year transportation program features just over $3.6 billion in infrastructure investments for 58 individual project phases in 34 counties across the state. The program contains components for rail, waterway, and aviation projects.

The repair and replacement of bridges is also emphasized in the plan. Work will be done on 34 structures in 17 counties. Nine of the bridges are on the state highway system and the other 25 are on local roads.

In Knox County, the relocated Alcoa Highway project and reworking of the I-75 Emory Road interchange will start construction in 2023. Other projects starting in 2023 include the I-75 Interchange Modification at Hamilton Place Mall in Hamilton County, Camden Bypass to Tennessee River (SR 1/US 70) in Benton County, and Nolensville Pike from Old Hickory Boulevard to Mill Creek (SR 11/US 31A) in Davidson County.

In addition, it will provide funds for statewide initiatives to improve safety and address congestion through the TDOT’s HELP & Incident Management Programs. There is also funding provided for transit agencies in all 95 counties to support both rural and urban transit services in the state.

In addition, the program continues to build on the IMPROVE Act’s progress, which provides for infrastructure investments in all 95 counties. It also supports Governor Lee’s first Executive Order by funding work on 22 highway and bridge projects in economically distressed and at-risk counties.