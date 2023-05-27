BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fans and friends of the “Queen of Rock” Tina Turner are invited to attend a twilight memorial to honor her legacy this Sunday, May 28, on the lawn of the Tina Turner Museum in Brownsville, Tenn.

The 83-year-old singer died at her home in Küsnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, after a “long illness,” according to Bernard Doherty of London’s LD Communications.

With admirers ranging from Beyoncé to Mick Jagger, Turner was one of the world’s most successful entertainers, known for a core of pop, rock and rhythm and blues favorites: “Proud Mary,” “Nutbush City Limits,” “River Deep, Mountain High,” and the hits she had in the 1980s, among them “What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero” and a cover of Al Green’s “Let’s Stay Together.”

Turner leaves behind a long legacy of her work and talent, with a career spanning more than five decades.

Turner, who grew up in Tennessee, went on to win Grammys, star in movies, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice. Throughout her career, her Tennessee roots remained strong. Fans from far and wide have visited the Tina Turner Museum, located in West Tennessee.

“Tina has touched so many of our lives with her music and her story of perseverance,” said Center Director Sonia Outlaw-Clark. “This memorial will afford us the opportunity to have her family of fans share their sentiments and extend comfort to each other.”

Attendees are encouraged to sign a memory board and share their condolences. Selected speakers will share reflections of Tina, and at dusk candles will be lit in her memory.

The memorial will take place at 7 p.m. at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center & Tina Turner Museum, located at 121 Sunny Hill Cove, Brownsville, TN 38012.