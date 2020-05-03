TN banks provide nearly $9B to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program

TENNESSEE (WATE) – Tennessee Bankers Association reports they’ve provided almost $9 billion to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program; assisting more than 75,000 small businesses and self-employed individuals since April 3.
The Small Business Administration says during the second round of funding for the PPP, which started April 27, banks in Tennessee have processed nearly 41,000 loan applications, and received loan approvals totaling $2,408,173,223. And nationwide, there’s still $135 billion in the PPP fund.
“I am incredibly proud of the herculean effort by our bankers to deploy this crucial financial assistance to Tennesseans in need. Working with small businesses is the backbone of what banks do.”Colin Barrett, president and CEO, Tennessee Bankers Association
The Tennessee Bankers Association says that banks stand committed to helping business and individuals find solutions to address any ongoing financial challenges.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Cases top 12,600 with 209 deaths; tests approaching 200,000
- WATCH: Top experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 2
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 35 active Knox County cases; free testing in East Tennessee
- Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs’ daughter travels to New Jersey to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts
- Tennessee School of Beauty reopening Wednesday
- Study: Nonprofits lose $12 million during pandemic
- Pellissippi State Community College plans for phased return to campus
- From the frontlines, to fighting for his life: prayers needed for Knoxville native
- Local retailers see ‘steady’ business first day of reopening after coronavirus closures
- AG Barr could challenge governors’ stay-at-home orders
- Watch: Feds threaten to step in if states get too restrictive with stay-at-home orders
- Downtown Knoxville restaurants begin to bring back dine-in options