NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a big day for Tennessee roads, airports and waterways: it’s report card day. Tennessee scored some solid marks when it comes to bridges, but overall earned a ‘C’ letter grade.

The chair of the Tennessee Infrastructure Report Card, Monica Sarton, has been working on Tennessee’s infrastructure report for months, alongside the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“I know that if most people got a ‘C’ on a report card from a child, they might be a little disappointed, but ‘C’ means that things are working,” said Sarton.

She also said it’s a safe system, and beats the C- on the national report card.

“I would give Nashville a ‘C’,” said driver Cornelius Dixon, who said he has spent a lot of money fixing busted tires driving middle Tennessee’s roads.

Dixon is right. Nashville’s roads did actually get a ‘C’.

Rebekah Hammonds, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson, said there are improvements coming. For starters, the federal infrastructure law will funnel billions to Tennessee over the next five years.

News 2 also asked Hammonds if it’s inevitable that Tennessee will have to increase the fuel tax, considering more drivers are purchasing fuel-efficient vehicles that sip on less gasoline.

“I would not say inevitable. Look, the facts are that we are facing a tough time. We have seen double the number of electric vehicles, we’ve seen the fuel tax decrease in the last couple of years, and we know that’s how we receive all of our funding.”

Tennessee’s airports dropped a grade down to a C+. And the airport faces a $3 billion funding gap, unless lawmakers allow a fuel tax hike and passengers start paying a few bucks more to fly.

“If you’re going to an airport, and flying out of that, you should be willing to pay for that use,” said Sarton.

“Make pick up a little more safer, keep airports a little more cleaner, then why not spend the extra $5 to $10 bucks on a ticket,” said Max Hensen, who was getting gasoline at a Nashville gas station.

Tennessee’s incredible growth — 9% more people from 2010 to 2020 — is the common theme in this year’s report. And engineers warn of a dire future if we don’t keep up with that growth.

“We are operating on borrowed time,” said Sarton.

In addition to population growth, the report reveals that a changing climate is also putting a strain on our infrastructure.

Here’s a list of all the grades in 13 categories: Aviation (C+), bridges (B), dams (D+), drinking water (C+), energy (C+), inland waterways (C), public parks (C+), rail (C), roads (C), solid waste (C+), stormwater (C+), transit (D+), wastewater (C-)