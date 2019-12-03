TN death row inmate moved to Death Watch ahead of scheduled execution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee death row inmate Lee Hall was moved to Death Watch early Tuesday ahead of his scheduled execution on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The Tennessee Department of Correction announced the move Tuesday afternoon, saying it’s in accordance with protocol.

TDOC going on to state that Death Watch is a three-day period before an execution, “when strict guidelines are implemented to maintain

the security and control of the offender and to maintain safe and orderly

operations of the prison.”

During the Death Watch period, the offender is placed in a cell adjacent to the execution chamber where they will be under 24-hour observation by a team of correctional officers.

Lee was convicted of killing his estranged girlfriend in Chattanooga in 1991 – setting her car on fire while she was still inside of it. She died hours later in the hospital from her burn injuries.

Lee, 53, elected to die by electric chair in early November. He is the fourth Tennessee death row inmate to do so since last year.

