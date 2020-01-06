TN Dept. of Health: One of two pediatric flu deaths from East Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported Monday that a second pediatric death linked to the flu had occurred and one of those deaths was from East Tennessee.

According to a state spokesperson, so far during the 2019-2020 influenza season, Tennessee has reported two pediatric deaths: One in Middle Tennessee, the other, in East Tennessee.

No further information was yet available about the age of the child or from which city the child was located.

“This is a good opportunity to remind (people) that flu vaccine remains free at most local health departments. Tennesseans are encouraged to contact their local health department about supply,” said Elizabeth Hart with the state health department.

Other reminders for the flu season:

Stay home when sick so as not to spread germs

Cough or sneeze into your sleeve

Practice good hand-washing hygiene

