TN Dept. of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services receives award to assist in physician recruitment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) has received $200,000 to help recruit medical professionals for the state’s four regional mental health institutes.

This award, from the Tennessee Center for Health Workforce Development, will be used to recruit psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners at state hospitals in Bolivar, Chattanooga, Memphis and Nashville.

“Recruiting physicians, especially psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners, is a challenge for all health care organizations. This funding makes the prospect of employment with TDMHSAS that much more attractive and will help us to recruit top talent to treat the Tennesseans in our care. We are grateful to the TCWD and the Tennessee Hospital Association for their support in this area and their continued partnership in improving outcomes for Tennesseans living with mental health and substance abuse issues.” TDMHSAS Commissioner Marie Williams

If you are a physician interested in exploring employment with the TDMHSAS you can learn more at Tennessee’s government website.

