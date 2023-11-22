KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many are already traveling today for the Thanksgiving holiday and this weekend is predicted to be the busiest in years, according to AAA. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for distracted drivers to try to keep everyone safe.

According to the THP, Tennessee’s distracted driving rate is five times the national average. This is a statistic Trooper Robert Simpson and his colleagues are trying to change.

“Just in the Thanksgiving weekend of 2022, we had 14 across the state, 14 fatals,” Simpson

He is one of many troopers who are out on the roadways for the holidays.

“It’s definitely busy for us,” Simpson explained. “Sadly, there’s a lot of crashes and fatals that happen around the Thanksgiving holidays just with the increase in traffic and everything.”

He said the biggest problem they see is distracted driving.

“What I’m doing now is, the cars we pass, I’m looking for someone who’s distracted driving, but a lot of times I only have to look at them as I pass by, you’ll be able to see them. They’ll quit maintaining their lane, they’ll start weaving, and they won’t realize they’re doing it because they’re on their phone.”

Tennessee’s hands-free law makes it illegal for a driver to hold a cell phone or mobile device with any part of their body.

“For hands-free, it’s three points on your license and a moving violation,” Simpson said. “So just being on your cell phone, it’s not worth it for your insurance to go up to me.”

He said he doesn’t get pleasure in pulling people over.

“If I can help, a lot of people think ‘Oh you’re just giving a ticket because you like ruining people’s days’ and it’s like no, I’m trying to save someone’s life or I’m trying to correct that behavior. ”

He said he just wants you to pay attention while on the roadways, so you get to and from Thanksgiving festivities safely.

The second problem they see most frequently is people not wearing their seatbelts. Simpson said 40% of crashes that end in death are because someone was not buckled in.