KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — School safety concerns have grown over time in East Tennessee as it’s become a national topic due to recent tragic events happening on school grounds across the country. Governor Bill Lee officially launched the School Safety Toolkit through the SafeTN App in hopes of making sure families can have the resources and tools to make sure their students remain safe.

“Earlier this year I signed an executive order to enhance school safety all across the state, and one of our goals was to create a new resource and engagement guide for Tennessee families,” Gov. Lee said.

One asset the toolkit provides is allowing students, parents, faculty and the general public to report any behavior around assault, threats, and other forms of violence anonymously. It’s an effort that state PTA president Dwight Hunter said will hopefully move the conversation of safety within school districts forward.

“My hope is that this will get us on track for more involved family and community engagement. That’s one of the things I see missing across the state in several schools,” Hunter said.

Another factor in the toolkit is providing resources to students and families. One of those resources involves mental health.

“Unfortunately, in many of our communities access and mental health treatment, there’s often times barriers. Therefore, this service, this resource helps to alleviate those barriers by providing those mental health supports within the school environment,” Shannon Dow, with the McNabb Center as the senior director of Blount County services said.

A student’s mental state ties into school safety, which is why Dow is glad to see the information students may need all in one place.

“Mental health and how it can impact the safety and wellbeing of our children is very important,” Dow said. “Mental health can impact a child’s ability to connect, engage with their peers, with their caregivers and the adults in their life.”

It’s the ability to report incidents and having resources after one click that makes this toolkit a leeway to action being taken before it’s too late.

“It’s really important for parents and caretakers of their students and children to be involved in decision making, and this is one of the most important decisions that can be made by a school is creating a safe environment, creating a safe harbor,” Hunter said.

There are other resources and information that can be found in the School Safety Toolkit through the SafetyTN app.