TN emergency personnel show volunteer spirit in hurricane response

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Governor Bill Lee is praising the work of Tennessee volunteers, who provided critical help to southeastern states threatened by Hurricane Dorian.

Tennessee deploying a total of 172 emergency personnel to Florida and the Carolinas; with crews helping with swift-water rescues, shelter support, evacuations and medical services.

The National Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) reports that more than 1,075 personnel responded to Hurricane Dorian.

Tennessee representing 16% of the national total.

