TN 'heartbeat' bill sponsor calls August study session 'great opportunity'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - Two days in August could say a lot about any future for a so-called "heartbeat" bill in Tennessee.
After passing the House, the measure faced lingering questions about its constitutionality from a skeptical Senate, so it was placed in what's called a summer study session.
On Thursday, the Senate Judiciary Committee designated August 12-13 as a summer study meeting to look at what Tennessee might consider for its "heartbeat" bill.
Bills often don't move beyond there, but Senate sponsor Mark Pody remains upbeat about his so-called "heartbeat bill" vision.
"This is going to give us a great opportunity for all parties to express their views and do more fact-finding about what we like and don't like on this particular bill," Pody said Thursday,
Similar bills passed in other states that ban abortion when a heartbeat is detected face legal concerns, but the senator thinks a Tennessee version could avoid that by not making the fetal heartbeat—which could be detected as early as six weeks in some circumstances—the definition of when to stop abortions from happening.
"What we are using the heartbeat for is...confirmation of life," Pody added. "We are not saying that is when life starts. What we are saying is that heartbeat is going to confirm that life at this point."
The senator hopes his Tennessee colleagues will grow comfortable with another definition of when to ban abortion.
"As soon as there is the realistic expectation that somebody is expecting a baby," Pody said. "The doctors and everybody would have to respect that baby as life—whether they have a heartbeat or not—they have to respect that as life, and we cannot terminate that life."
Putting that language into a reworked bill for lawmakers to consider is Senator Pody's hope.
More information about the study session for the "heartbeat" bill and the August summer study session can be found on the Tennessee General Assembly website. The measure is formally called Senate Bill 1236.
Local News
-
- KPD is asking for the public's help to find missing 19-year-old with a diminished mental capacity
- Grainger County has a night of alleged shootings
- What's new at Dollywood's Splash Country for 2019
- Missing White Pine 15-year-old found safe
- Knoxville Greek Orthodox church prepares to reopen sanctuary 4 years after fire
- First responders stress swimming safety after 3 drownings in East TN
- Police recanvass Knoxville neighborhood in search of clues in 2017 homicide
National News
-
- Did 'silencer' make a difference in Virginia Beach carnage?
- Biden declares LGBTQ rights his No. 1 legislative priority
- With Biden absent, his rivals pounce at California gathering
- The Latest: Biden tells crowd Equality Act is top priority
- Virginia victims had 150 years of combined service with city
- The Latest: Note says shooter's family sends condolences
- The Latest: Castro links his campaign to Trump's 'racism'