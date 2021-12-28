KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol plans to conduct a traffic safety enforcement campaign during the 2021 New Year’s holiday. Starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 31 and ending at 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2, state troopers will perform traffic saturation patrols, seat belt, sobriety, and driver’s license checkpoints.

“Our goal is to keep everyone safe on Tennessee roadways,” Col. Matt Perry said. “We will not tolerate drivers that endanger the public with their bad choices. Now is the time to start planning for your safe and sober ride.”

All of Tennessee’s 95 counties will have troopers working to attempt to curb unsafe driving. The Highway Patrol is asking anyone who sees unsafe driving to report it by dialing “THP” (847) from your cellphone. This will get you in touch with one of our dispatch centers across the state.

During last year’s New Year’s holiday, nine people were killed in eight traffic crashes on Tennessee roadways. These fatalities included one motorcyclist, five passenger-car occupants, and three pedestrians. In addition, state troopers arrested 104 individuals for alcohol-impaired driving.