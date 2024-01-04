KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Flu season is in full swing in Tennessee, and hospitals across Knoxville are starting to feel the pressure as patient intake rises.

According to the CDC, Tennessee is among the seven states that have contracted the most influenza-type illnesses, and hospitals across Knoxville are taking precautions as patient numbers rise.

“If people are ill, we ask them not to come to the hospital to visit, we tell our employees if their sick to not come to work, you know so it’s the normal kind of preventative spread that we are doing right now,” said Covenant Health Senior Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer Debbi Honey.

The flu, Covid-19, RSV, and the common cold fall under this umbrella of influenza-type illness and share common side effects.

“Raspatory sometimes fever, it’s just like when any of us get the flu, it’s those kind of things, congestion, sore throat, the typical flu-like symptoms,” said Honey.

Some hospitals, like UT Medical Center, have gone as far as restricting visitation during this time. Asking anyone under the age of 12 and anyone exhibiting signs of illness not to visit unless they are seeking treatment.

However, Covenant Health, and the Knox County Health Department say not to worry, this kind of illness uptick is normal for this time of year.

“It’s what we expect to see during this time of year, it’s nothing unexpected,” said lead Covid epidemiologist, Morgan Duckett. “When winter holidays come around everybody gathers inside, it’s easily spread and we’re probably going to see that continue with back to school.”

While hospitals will hold up their end of trying to prevent the spread of illness, they encourage you to hold up yours.

“Wash your hands, that is one of the biggest lines of defense is wash your hands,” said Honey.

“That’s our number one suggestion to everybody all the time,” said Duckett. “Stay home when you are sick no matter what you are experiencing that’s always the best…. And stay up to date on your vaccines, all recommended vaccines.”

The health department also say it is not too late to get a flu shot, especially now, and they can be found around the community at your local pharmacy or doctor’s office.

If you do have severe symptoms, Covenant Health encourages you to visit your primary physician or urgent care too.