NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — State House Speaker Cameron Sexton is calling for a special session regarding COVID-19 mandates.

We also look forward to working w/@GovBillLee to finalize Ford Motor Company’s megasite deal, which will be transformational for #TN. — Speaker Cameron Sexton (@CSexton25) October 1, 2021

The speaker wrote on Twitter that he and Lt. Governor Randy McNally have heard from many Tennesseans looking for relief from COVID-19 mandates being forced on them.

Speaker Sexton added lawmakers are working together to call an additional special session once the Ford special session is completed.

Speaker Sexton said he looks forward to working with Gov. Bill Lee to finalize Ford Motor Company’s megasite deal. The speaker called the deal “transformational” for the state.