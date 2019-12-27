NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new law allowing Tennesseans to complete an online training course in order to get a concealed carry permit is going into effect Jan. 1.
A bill passed by the General Assembly earlier this year created a new concealed carry-only permit that people can get through a video or online training or safety course.
The course has to be at least 90 minutes long and participants are not required to fire a gun.
The bill was sponsored by a West Tennessee lawmaker who called the current training requirements time-consuming and burdensome.
The current handgun carry permit will be referred to as an “Enhanced Handgun Carry Permit” and will allow both open and concealed carry.
The concealed carry-only permit will cost $65 – which is $35 cheaper than the current permit.
LATEST STORIES
- Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week:
- Knoxville Big Brother, Little Brother featured in inspirational ‘Humans of New York’ post
- Stevie Nicks will perform at Nashville New Year’s Eve event
- TN law for allowing online training for concealed carry permit goes into effect Jan. 1
- Police: Suspect arrested near Summit Hill gas station with assistance from K-9 Jack