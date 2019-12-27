TN law for allowing online training for concealed carry permit goes into effect Jan. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A new law allowing Tennesseans to complete an online training course in order to get a concealed carry permit is going into effect Jan. 1.

A bill passed by the General Assembly earlier this year created a new concealed carry-only permit that people can get through a video or online training or safety course.

The course has to be at least 90 minutes long and participants are not required to fire a gun.

The bill was sponsored by a West Tennessee lawmaker who called the current training requirements time-consuming and burdensome.

The current handgun carry permit will be referred to as an “Enhanced Handgun Carry Permit” and will allow both open and concealed carry.

The concealed carry-only permit will cost $65 – which is $35 cheaper than the current permit.

