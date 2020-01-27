TN lawmakers propose state ‘red flag’ gun laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A pair of state lawmakers are looking to have Tennessee join a coalition of states with “red flag” laws for gun owners.

Rep. Gloria Johnson (D-Knoxville) along with Sen. Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) are proposing bills that would allow a court to issue an emergency protection order that would temporarily keep a person from either owning or buying a firearm – if they’re deemed a threat by law enforcement or a family member.

Both bills were filed for introduction into the Tennessee House (HB 1873) and Senate (SB 1807) last week.

Currently, 17 other states and the District of Columbia have passed “red flag” gun laws.

There are some states that currently have pending legislation on proposed “red flag” gun laws, including North Carolina, Virginia, Ohio and Arizona.

Just last week, lawmakers in the Virginia Senate approved “red flag” gun law legislation amid what the Associated Press called “fierce opposition;” the bill moved next to the Virginia House.

On Friday, Virginia House Democrats advanced a package of gun-control measures, which included limiting handgun purchases to once a month and universal background checks on gun purchases. This, after tens of thousands of pro-gun advocates from around the country rallied at the Va. state Capitol.

