TN National Guard, first responders join together for emergency response exercises

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 600 Tennessee National Guardsmen will work with 400 emergency professionals from 50 different federal, state, and local agencies for Vigilant Guard 2021. Participants from Tennessee, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, and North Dakota will train together to respond to multiple emergency scenarios.

“Exercises like Vigilant Guard provide critical training for the National Guard and emergency management agencies,” said Lt. Col. Dallas Clements, Domestic Operations Planner for the Tennessee National Guard. “Swift water rescue, a building collapse, train derailment, power outages, and cyber-attacks are just some of the scenarios we will be training on.”

The exercise is meant to improve effectiveness, efficiency, and operational relationships with civilian and military partners at all levels. Three large-scale exercise elements will take place statewide: