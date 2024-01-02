KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE/KTVI/NEXSTAR) – The data is out and southern states including Tennessee and North Carolina were among the top destinations for relocating movers, according to moving equipment company U-Haul.

Nexstar and KTVI report that each year, U-Haul releases its Growth Index report for the previous year; the company calculates the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a state or city against the net gain of U-Haul trucks departing that state or city for a specific calendar year. U-Haul says there are more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck transactions each year within the United States and Canada. According to U-Haul, movers preferred destinations in the southeast and southwest regions of the United States in 2023.

These states saw the largest influx of movers in 2023, according to U-Haul:

Texas Florida North Carolina South Carolina Tennessee

Texas topped the list as the most popular state for migration in 2023. North Carolina and Tennessee ranked among the top five. At the bottom of U-Haul’s list was California.

In 2022, Tennessee ranked at No. 6 while North Carolina ranked at No. 4.

According to the Tennessee State Data Center at the University of Tennessee’s Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research, which launched a new dashboard last fall geared toward population projections, Tennessee has already seen its population grow since 2020.

The population growth dashboard details county-level population trends for the state’s 95 counties from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2022, and the data will be updated throughout the decade as new information becomes available. Three drivers are part of the data detailing population change: births, deaths and net migration.

U-Haul notes in its report that its migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, but also states that the U-Haul Growth Index “is an effective gauge of how well states and cities are attracting and maintaining residents.”