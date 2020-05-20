TN releases new guidelines for restaurants, retails businesses, live music, & large non-contact venues

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The state of Tennessee is continuing to loosen restrictions on businesses and updating guidelines Wednesday as the state continues to follow the reopening plan under the Tennessee Pledge.

On Wednesday, the Economic Recovery Group issued updated guidelines for restaurants and retail businesses; along with new guidelines enabling attractions and larger venues to reopen with social distancing and capacity restrictions on or after Friday, May 22.

“Tennesseans have worked hard to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our state, and their efforts have allowed us to continue to reopen our economy further. These guidelines share best practices to ensure our state’s businesses can continue to operate in a way that protects customers and employees while putting people back to work.” Governor Bill Lee

What’s new?

According to Governor Lee’s office, updated guidelines will enable restaurants and retail businesses to increase their capacity as long as social distancing protocols are maintained. Restaurants should continue to keep tables at least six feet apart or install physical barriers for separation.

Bars will remain closed unless they’re used for seated, in-restaurant dining accompanied by social distancing of patrons, and groups.

Live music is allowed, as long as 15 feet of separation is kept between performers and the audience.

Large, non-contact attractions and venues are allowed to reopen safely under Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

These include but are not limited to: Concert and performance venues Amusement and water parks Auditoriums Theaters and dinner theaters Zoos Large museums



Stronger measures are recommended in order to keep employees and customers as safe as possible, such as:

Screening employees and customers

Creating plans for managing guest flow

Limiting capacity to ensure separation between small groups

The governor’s office also states that Shelby, Madison, Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, and Sullivan counties may continue to follow individual, county-specific reopening plans created in consultation with State and local health departments.