NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sen. Richard Briggs (R-Knoxville) has been a doctor for 46 years.

After Tennessee’s trigger law on abortion went into effect in 2022, he sponsored a bill for some exceptions before Tennessee Right to Life intimidated lawmakers and shut it down.

“When things go wrong, we have to allow the doctors to be able to treat the mother, the woman,” Briggs said.

Tennessee’s abortion law is more reactive than it is proactive or preventative. For example, if doctors know a mother is going to deal with sepsis, they can’t perform an abortion until she is already septic.

Briggs plans to file a new iteration of his old bill, set to expand some of the exceptions should it pass. Most of it is centered around cases where carrying the pregnancy to term would damage a mother’s fertility or cases where the mother’s life clearly is or will be at risk.

“Who really believes that the state of Tennessee should tell a woman who has a condition where a baby cannot live outside the womb that we are going to force her to become sterile and force her to never be able to have children and never be able to have a family?” Briggs said.

For example, the Knoxville Republican pointed to an event called previable premature rupture of the membrane (PPROM). Essentially, the rupture of a membrane is when a mother’s water breaks. But if it happens early in the pregnancy, it’s an issue.

“There’s no way that that child can be delivered and live,” Briggs said. “When you have a rupture of those membranes, when you break the water, now the uterus is open to all the contamination.”

Democrats will certainly play ball with Briggs’s bill, though they did file a bill themselves to completely expand abortion access in the state.

It’s something they admitted is purely symbolic when News 2 asked if they felt like they were filing bills with a realistic chance.

“Oh, you said realistic chance. Haaaa!” Senate Democratic Caucus Chairwoman London Lamar said, scoffing.

Lamar has a relationship with maternal health. Last session, she revealed that she had a pregnancy-related stroke at 32 weeks a few years back and lost her first son, Dallas.

“What I’m hoping is that we can get a common-sense approach to abortion,” Lamar said. “What that means is I hope they give exceptions for the life of the mother, I hope they give exceptions for rape and incest and I hope they give exceptions for mothers who are sick, who have cancer, who want to save themselves and may be pregnant.”

Now straddled with her 5-month-old, Nylinn, she’s fighting to keep access to abortions at least in emergency situations.

“We are putting handcuffs on doctors from being able to do what they’re supposed to do, what they took an oath of office to do,” Lamar said. “That’s to protect their patients.”

Briggs’s issue will be if he can get enough Republicans on board to see it through – a clear uphill battle.

“I fully support the law that we have on the books right now relative to abortion,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson (R-Franklin) said. “I believe life begins at conception and should be protected.”

Johnson was joined in his staunch opposition to changes by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge), another key Senate Republican leader.

But Briggs promises there will be safeguards in place to prevent elective abortions and says the state shouldn’t be forcing an unviable pregnancy.

“For the state to say, ‘We’re going to risk her life, we’re going to force her to carry the baby, we’re going to force her delivery that could affect her sterility or even affect her life,’ I think that’s wrong,” he said.