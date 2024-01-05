NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawmakers in Tennessee want to give parents and families with babies a break at the store starting this summer.

Rep. Greg Martin (R-Hamilton County) has proposed a bill that would suspend the sales tax on purchases of infant diapers, baby wipes, and infant formula for a full year starting in July.

The bill would have the sales tax suspension begin at 12:01 a.m. on July 1, 2024, and run through 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2025, according to the text.

The issue has previously been raised by Republican lawmakers, with State Rep. Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville) and State Sen. Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) bringing a bill on the same items last year. The bill was “taken off notice” in a House subcommittee last April, according to the capitol website.