ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee is among the top ten states with the highest smoking rate, according to a new study by NiceRX Health.

According to Jarod Ormsby with ASAP of Anderson, many know the risks that can come with smoking.

“The dangers surrounding traditional cigarettes, or tobacco-containing cigarettes are pretty well documented,” he said. “We have years and years of research into the association between cancer, lung cancer particularly and cigarette use, and we’re still learning a lot about e-cigarettes and the harms that they present.”

However, these hazards are not stopping Tennesseans from lighting up.

“So regular cigarettes, Tennessee is definitely one of the states who has a higher percentage of smokers. I think we’re about 4% above the national average. Interestingly, we don’t see cigarettes as common with adolescents. Vaping is sort of the new cigarette,” Ormsby said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, 9 out of 10 current smokers try their first cigarette before they turn 18.

“Using something like a tobacco cigarette can be a very generational issue, right?” Ormsby said. “Where if you have grandparents or parents who smoke that can dramatically increase your likelihood of smoking. Same thing with vaping.”

He added that youth who do smoke typically do so for social acceptance and stress relief.

The ASAP of Anderson works with local schools to help give students the proper resources to curb the issue such as getting them involved with school activities and connecting them with school counselors.

If you or someone you know is trying to quit smoking, call the Tennessee tobacco quit line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW.