TN unemployment dips again, but workers are still needed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s jobless numbers dipped dramatically last week to their lowest levels since the pandemic began in March, but some businesses are still looking for workers.

Last week, 7,700 people filed for unemployment, but those figures are much less than the average 10,000 weekly jobless claims over the last two months. Nearly 71,000 people remain on the unemployment rolls, but that figure is by far the lowest since mid-March.

While unemployment numbers are dropping, some companies are still scrambling for workers.

“We currently have around 70 employees, but we could easily use 80 to 90,” said Patrick Lombardi who owns the CollegeHunks.com.

His business administrator says finding more workers, even temporary ones they call, has been a struggle for a lot of reasons.

“They give me some legit excuses, car trouble family issue and things like that and some just say I forgot,” said Robert Crawford who handles the local office for CollegeHunks.com

It’s also a line of work where workers may not want to be in such close personal contact during a pandemic. But the CollegeHunks owner says he’s always looking to improve COVID-19 precautions.

“Are we cleaning the trucks as much as we should? Are we sanitizing everything? Are we being as respectful as we can in every customer’s home wearing booties, gloves?” Lombardi said.

As small businesses like CollegeHunks recover, Governor Bill Lee in his daily briefing this week said there are 250,000 jobs available as the Tennessee unemployment rate comes down. At the governor’s briefing, the state labor department said it’s been trying to match unemployed workers with the jobs listed on its website.

