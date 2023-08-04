NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Have a photo of an eagle soaring by or an owl peeking out from behind a tree? The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is asking photographers of all levels to submit their shots for its ninth annual Wildlife and Landscape Photo Contest.

Photographers can submit one photo with a $5 suggested donation, up to five photos for $10, and up to 20 photos with a $20 donation. Donations go toward the federation’s mission to “lead the conservation, sound management, and wise use of Tennessee’s wildlife and great outdoors.”

Photo submissions can be anything from wildlife to landscapes and natural wonders, as long as the images were captured in Tennessee. The deadline to submit photos is 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 31.

A panel of judges will select the best photos to be featured in the federation’s 2024 calendar and across the federation’s digital platforms. Winners will also receive a variety of prizes, including Patagonia gift cards up to $250, federation apparel and more.

“We are incredibly excited to host this photography contest each year because it’s another way to join together with other passionate people to highlight our state’s rich biodiversity and natural splendor,” said Kendall McCarter, chief development officer of the Tennessee Wildlife Federation. “We hope this contest provides a platform for photographers to show their love for nature and wildlife, inspire a greater appreciation of conservation, and foster a deeper connection with the great outdoors.”

Last year’s calendar featured two photos taken at Radnor Lake State Park — an eagle and a young deer wading into the lake.

Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open to the public on Sept. 8. For contest guidelines, submission details, and more information, click here.