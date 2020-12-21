tnAchieves receives $300K grant from Truist Foundation for Summer Bridge Program

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – College support nonprofit tnAchieves will be able to offer its Summer Bridge Program to more students thanks to a $300,000 grant from the Truist Foundation.

The grant, announced Monday, gives tnAchieves a way to additionally support students as they transition from high school to college.

“We are so grateful for Truist Foundation’s support as we work to provide more opportunities for students to pursue an education after high school,” tnAchieves Executive Director Krissy DeAlejandro said. “The non-financial support tnAchieves offers students to ensure they are more prepared for college often outweigh the financial support regarding student success. This grant will allow our organization to better prepare students for college-level work.”

While TN Promise eliminates the financial barrier for students attending college via a last-dollar scholarship, tnAchieves offers non-financial support to ensure students are successful. tnAchieves prepares students to begin classes and provides every student with a volunteer mentor to help ease the transition from high school to college.

The Bridge Program is available at all 13 of Tennessee’s community colleges free of charge to students who need additional academic support before beginning college.

“Inspiring and building better lives and communities is our purpose at Truist,” Christian Corts, East Tennessee region president at Truist, said. “Helping tnAchieves provide students with supportive services so they can be more successful in their college careers aligns perfectly with our purpose by inspiring students to achieve their dreams and build a fulfilling future.”

The tnAchieves Summer Bridge Program boasts an 88% success rate preparing students to begin college more academically and socially prepared. Students participating in tnAchieves are graduating at a rate of 11% higher than their peers at the same institutions.