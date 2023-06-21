NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — New documents reveal Tennessee’s investigation into transgender healthcare at Vanderbilt University Medical Center included more information in addition to trans patients’ records.

Federal court filings show the Tennessee Attorney General is trying to have VUMC hand over the names of people referred to the transgender clinic, any communications to and from the hospital’s generic LGBTQ health email address, information about volunteers’ contracts and compensation, and communications between a specific doctor and a mental health service mentioning potential gender dysphoria diagnosis.

It is unclear what documents were turned over to the state other than the medical records they alerted patients about previously.

Kristen Chapman is the mother of a transgender teenager who received gender-affirming care at VUMC; she said she feels betrayed by the hospital.

Chapman fears that if her child’s private information isn’t in the hands of bad actors now, it will be soon.

“We are being identified. We are being put on lists. We are being targeted for exclusionary legislation constantly. What do you call that? That’s terrorism. That is meant to disrupt, traumatize, and isolate, and if you’re going to run me out of the state, you’re going to run me out with my mouth open,” Chapman said.

Chapman has already been working to move her family out of Tennessee over a recent slate of laws passed by the state lawmakers impacting gender-affirming care for minors, but she said what is happening now is “salt in the wound” especially because of the trust she had in the hospital.

“Is that the message? ‘We want you to be afraid. We want you to be isolated. We want you to suffer.’ [It] has been coming from all parts of this state. I did not expect it from my doctor; I did not expect it from my child’s doctor.” she said.

A representative from the Attorney General’s Office said Vanderbilt has “deliberately chosen to frighten its patients” and said all patients records are held with the “strictest confidence.”

In their message to patients, VUMC said they “regret” these records became a part of the Attorney General’s investigation and are available if people have questions.

Chapman said she feels like the hospital didn’t fight for them.

“They didn’t even bother to let us know we were in danger of this. They didn’t give us a chance to opt out; they didn’t give us a chance to chime in; they didn’t let us know before it happened; they let us know well after it happened, and that to me is cowardly,” Chapman said.

She said she had great experiences with VUMC’s care and doctors, but this is has changed her view of the institution.

“They just put my child’s life in danger, period. Vanderbilt healthcare put my child in danger and that is more hurtful in many ways than what has come from the Republicans in this state, because I know what to expect from people who tell you they don’t think your child should exist,” she said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti released an updated statement regarding the VUMC investigation. It reads in part:

In the summer of 2022, the Attorney General’s Office learned that a VUMC doctor publicly described her manipulation of medical billing codes to evade coverage limitations on gender-related treatment. That information provided predication for an investigation into potential violation of the Tennessee Medicaid False Claims Act (TMFCA) and the Tennessee False Claims Act (TFCA). The Office formally opened its investigation into VUMC and certain related providers last September….VUMC started producing medical records more than six months ago. This Office has kept the investigation confidential for almost a year and was surprised by VUMC’s decision to notify patients. The Attorney General has no desire to turn a run-of-the-mill fraud investigation into a media circus….We understand patients are concerned that VUMC produced their records to this Office, especially when those patients received abrupt notice without any context. To reiterate, this investigation is directed solely at VUMC and related providers and not at patients or their families. The records have been and will continue to be held in the strictest confidence, as is our standard practice and required by law. This same process happens in dozens of billing fraud investigations every year.

