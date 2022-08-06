MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a toddler overdosed on cocaine at home in the Soulsville area of South Memphis Friday afternoon.

The little girl was rushed to LeBonheur by a private vehicle, where she is listed in critical but stable condition.

Police said the toddler came in contact with a straw laced with cocaine.

A friend staying at the house in the 700 block of Regent said the child is one year old, and she has no idea where the little girl got the cocaine.

“It’s horrible. It’s a sad situation,” said the woman who did not want to be identified. “That’s why I watch the kids. You have to watch who your kids are around.”

Regent Avenue

Investigators have been talking to the child’s parents and others inside the house to figure out who was using the drugs.

“You shouldn’t have drugs in your house, period but keep harmful things away from children,” said Sgt. Louis Brownlee.

So far, no one has been arrested. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.