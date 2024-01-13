NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has revealed the top baby names from 2023 in the Volunteer State.

According to the TDH, Charlotte is the most popular names for baby girls born in Tennessee in 2023. Liam held on to the number one spot as the most popular name chosen for boys in Tennessee for the second straight year.

Rank Girls Boys 1 Charlotte Liam 2 Olivia Oliver 3 Amelia James 4 Emma William 5 Ava Noah 6 Evelyn Elijah 7 Harper Henry 8 Isabella John 9 Eleanor Waylon 10 Elizabeth Hudson 11 Sophia Asher 12 Willow Levi 13 Ellie Theodore 14 Mia Samuel 15 Luna Jackson 16 Nova Jack 17 Lily Ezra 18 Ivy Maverick 19 Hazel Grayson 20 Lainey Benjamin 21 Sadie Cooper 22 Scarlett Walker 23 Ella Wyatt 24 Lillian Mason 25 Caroline Lucas Tennessee Department of Health

Charlotte, which ranked second in 2022, has replaced Oliva as the top girl name, a spot it has held since 2020. TDH noted Evelyn has remained steady in the seventh position for the last five years. New additions to the top 25 this year for girls are Lainey, Sadie and Lillian.

William dropped to fourth after holding the top position for baby boys in 2019 and 2021 and the second spot in 2020 and 2022. Henry has held the seventh position the last four years. Cooper is the only new addition to the top 25 baby boy names this year.

The Tennessee Department of Health’s Division of Vital Records and Statistics records and tallies the names chosen for babies born in Tennessee. It is responsible for recording all births, deaths, marriages and divorces in Tennessee and registers approximately 240,000 new records of vital events each year, according to a release.