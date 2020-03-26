Closings
There are currently 53 active closings. Click for more details.

Tracking Coronavirus: TVA allowing local power companies to differ payments

Tennessee

by: Ken Ingram

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority will allow local power companies to defer payments on wholesale power and set up a repayment plan.

The public utility announced Thursday the initiative to support increased flexibility for local power companies who are responding to urgent community and customer needs during the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak. 

“The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the communities we serve is unprecedented and creates a degree of economic uncertainty in the weeks and months ahead,” TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash says. 

The new initiative builds on actions TVA has already taken to provide regulatory flexibility to allow local power companies to halt the disconnection of electric service and respond quickly to their customers’ immediate needs. 

“The strength of public power is a passionate commitment to serve people over balance sheets,” Lyash says. “This is perhaps more critical today than it has ever been.”

Knoxville Utilities Board has already suspended disconnections for unpaid bills until further notice. KUB says this is to help customers navigate the uncertainty surrounding the emergence of COVID-19 in Tennessee. 

Services will not be disconnected but bills will continue to accrue. 

KUB says anyone who has questions, call them at 865-524-2911 or visit kub.org

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department: 28 cases of coronavirus in the county"

Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Analyst: Jobless claims due to virus 'unprecedented'"

Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County proposes $500k loan to Zoo Knoxville"

Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan gives a coronvirus update on Thurday, March 26, 2020"

Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Knox County paying for some COVID-19 testing for uninsured"

Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Courage Columns bringing positive messages during pandemic"

Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elton John to host TV, radio concert as coronavirus antidote"

Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee State Parks to open for day use only until April 10"

Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yelp adds donation button to help local restaurants"

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grand Princess cruise ship passengers head home after 14-day quarantine in San Diego"

60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "60 employees of Louisiana's largest health system test positive for COVID-19, 300 in quarantine"

New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000"

Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fort Campbell soldiers deploy in response to COVID-19"

KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCS tells parents, students of possible coronavirus exposure at Fulton High School"

Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote"

Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clinton family stuck overseas amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony

Thumbnail for the video titled "Confined by virus, Frenchman runs marathon on his balcony"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter