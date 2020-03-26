Tracking Coronavirus: TVA allowing local power companies to differ payments

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Authority will allow local power companies to defer payments on wholesale power and set up a repayment plan.
The public utility announced Thursday the initiative to support increased flexibility for local power companies who are responding to urgent community and customer needs during the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the communities we serve is unprecedented and creates a degree of economic uncertainty in the weeks and months ahead,” TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash says.
The new initiative builds on actions TVA has already taken to provide regulatory flexibility to allow local power companies to halt the disconnection of electric service and respond quickly to their customers’ immediate needs.
“The strength of public power is a passionate commitment to serve people over balance sheets,” Lyash says. “This is perhaps more critical today than it has ever been.”
Knoxville Utilities Board has already suspended disconnections for unpaid bills until further notice. KUB says this is to help customers navigate the uncertainty surrounding the emergence of COVID-19 in Tennessee.
Services will not be disconnected but bills will continue to accrue.
KUB says anyone who has questions, call them at 865-524-2911 or visit kub.org.
