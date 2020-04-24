Breaking News
8,726 cases and 168 deaths from coronavirus in Tennessee
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Digital-only NFL Draft special
Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Trade association: $1 billion drop in monthly revenues for Tennessee hospitals

Tennessee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The novel coronavirus is something health officials are still collecting data on, including its financial impact on hospitals throughout the state.

On Friday, the Tennessee Hospital Association announced the monthly loss of $1 billion in revenues for hospitals across the state due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to an analysis conducted by the nonprofit trade association.

The financial loss comes as the result of inpatient and outpatient service use dropping along with the costs for personal protective equipment and other resources increasing due to short supply.

The pandemic created what could be seen as a perfect storm for hospitals’ operating margins. The negative economic impact wave — preparing for hospital surge capacity, saving PPE and other critical supplies needed to treat a potential mass of COVID-19 patients, postponing of nonessential and elective surgeries, and the stay-at-home order – is washing through even though state officials are touting the positive impacts of social distancing and decreased day-over-day positive COVID-19 case percentages.

A surge is no longer being talked about with urgency. But facilities seem somewhat ready for one. On Thursday, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey addressed the current surge capacity in state hospitals, with 33% of in-patient hospital beds available, 32% of ICU beds available and 75% ventilator access available.

Earlier this month, when state officials were still planning the phases of surge capacity build-outs and giving funding for rural hospitals to stay open, there wasn’t yet frequent talk of long-term economic impacts COVID-19 could have on health care facilities.

The bottom line that THA pointed out Friday – the negative impact of approximately $1 billion per month to an industry that typically generates an average of $1.7 billion in monthly revenues – was “staggering and an unintended result.”

Now, THA is looking to advocate for financial relief for hospitals due to the crisis.

“Recent funding opportunities for hospitals that are being made available at the federal and state levels are very much appreciated lifelines to this vital industry,” THA President and CEO Wendy Long said. “However, the reality is the impact is so massive that more assistance will be needed in order to ensure continuity of operations at hospitals and provide a necessary level of care. Now more than ever, Tennesseans need their hospitals to remain open and caring for their community.”

Also on Friday, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital President and CEO Keith Goodwin released a statement regarding the revenue losses to hospitals across the state:

“We have always been dependent on fundraising to make up the deficit of what we get paid and what it costs to operate Children’s Hospital. Currently, we are experiencing up to an 80% decline inpatient volumes for some services.  The dramatic reduction in services, coupled with the increased costs of preparing for a surge of COVID-19 patients, has placed Children’s Hospital in a very difficult financial position. 

Just as families rely on us to be here to care for their children, our staff rely on us for their livelihoods. While having fewer sick children is certainly positive, trying to quickly and temporarily adjust staff to these lower volumes has resulted in sending staff home. Many of those who remain at work have reduced hours. We must be open and available to care for our region’s children in their time of need. 

Children’s Hospital is a community asset. Now, more than ever, we need help. It is not certain that we will receive money from the various stimulus programs that Congress has provided; therefore fundraising through this uncertain time is essential. The one thing we can be certain is that tomorrow’s need does not match today’s demand.”

Keith Goodwin, President and CEO, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pelosi: Trump is not listening to medical experts"

Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Not responsible for 50K deaths, Post office"

Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on use of disinfectant, light against virus"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines business reopening plans for the state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines business reopening plans for the state"

Rep. Roe: Local hospitals prepared to meet challenges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Roe: Local hospitals prepared to meet challenges"

Dollywood temporarily lays off 630 workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dollywood temporarily lays off 630 workers"

Blount County restaurant owners anticipates reopening half capacity after COVID-19 restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blount County restaurant owners anticipates reopening half capacity after COVID-19 restrictions"

Knox County Mayor Jacobs talks furloughs details

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Mayor Jacobs talks furloughs details"

Sevier County mayor talks reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County mayor talks reopening plan"

Memphis mayor proposes mandatory face covering in public

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memphis mayor proposes mandatory face covering in public"

Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump suspends immigration into US for 60 days"

Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump says he disagrees with Georgia plans to open"

Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Group canvasses Knoxville to inform public about about coronavirus"

Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medic takes first plasma donation to fight COVID-19"

Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Covenant Health reminds people to seek help if needed"

East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity

Thumbnail for the video titled "East TN leaders: Reopening an opportunity"

Quarantine Sports: April 22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quarantine Sports: April 22"

Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville nurse gives insight into New York COVID-19 fight"

Health experts address COVID-19 panic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health experts address COVID-19 panic"

Smokies developing plans for reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smokies developing plans for reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter