Tri-Cities broadcast legend Tim Cable dies from COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Veteran Tri-Cities broadcaster Tim Cable has died.

His wife says Tim passed away this weekend after being hospitalized with complications from COVID-19.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Tim began his broadcasting career in radio. For years, he anchored, weather and sports on News Channel 11 WJHL-TV and created the popular feature series “Cable Country” in which Tim featured his favorite people and places in our region.

Most recently, Tim’s career shifted back to radio. He was the morning show co-host on WJCW radio and frequently could be heard on-air calling local sporting events.

Complications from COVID-19 led to Tim’s hospitalization in early August. His wife kept friends updated on Tim’s condition and always shared her and his faith in God.

Saturday was Tim and his wife Christinia’s wedding anniversary. On his Facebook page, she wrote, “I love you more every day and I am honored to say I am Tim Cable’s wife.”