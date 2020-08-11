TVA board to review CEO pay amid Trump complaint

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — TVA’s board plans to review its CEO pay amid ongoing criticism from President Donald Trump.

Tennessee Valley Authority interim chairman John Ryder told the Chattanooga Times Free Press on Monday the board will look at the compensation of CEO Jeff Lyash, who made more than $8 million in 2019.

Last week, Trump called on the board to fire Lyash and pay the new CEO no more than $500,000 a year.

The TVA Act requires competitive compensation with other utilities. Trump fired TVA’s former chairman and another board member last week over TVA’s hiring of foreign workers. Days later, TVA rescinded a decision to lay off in-house technology workers.

This photo provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority shows CEO Jeff Lyash. On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, President Donald Trump took a swipe at Lyash’s compensation, suggesting the executive’s pay was too high. (Courtesy of Tennessee Valley Authority via AP)

LATEST STORIES: