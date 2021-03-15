TVA campgrounds reopen for 2021 season on Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With spring right around the corner, Tennessee Valley Authority is reopening its campgrounds Monday for the 2021 camping season.

TVA has more than 80 public recreation areas including campgrounds, day-use areas and boat ramps across the Tennessee Valley.

We’re told most campsites are capable of accommodating tents, pop-ups and RV’s. TVA expects people to wear face coverings and to maintain social distancing with others who are not with your family.

The 2021 camping season runs through November 15.



