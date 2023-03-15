KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — New changes are on the way as the Tennessee Valley Authority reopens its seasonal campgrounds. The TVA is adding electric vehicle charging stations to four visitor centers and for the first time since the pandemic, staffed visitor centers are reopening.

The EV chargers can be found at Norris Dam, Kentucky Dam and Fontana Dam. The TVA says they are Level 2 solar-powered EV chargers. In addition, chargers are expected to be installed at Racoon Mountain by June. By 2026, the TVA hopes to finish installing the Fast Charge Network that will place fast chargers every 50 miles along major state highways and interstates.

Staffed visitor centers will reopen starting in April. Four centers will be staffed with TVA retirees to answer questions and “provide a firsthand experience of the TVA story” according to a release. Norris Dam, Kentucky Dam and Fontana Dam will all reopen on April 1, while Raccoon Mountain is projected to reopen in June.

Camping season for TVA runs from March 15 through November 15. Along with managing the rivers and making power, part of TVA’s mission means running dozens of public recreation areas like boat ramps, campgrounds and day-use areas.

Most are free, however many campsites at Cherokee Dam, Douglas Dam and Melton Hill Dam may require reservations and overnight fees. Reservations can be made through Vista Recreation.